



After three weeks of abandoning the microblogging platform, Twitter, Chrissy Teigen decided to return on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Teigen stated that her reason for leaving the platform was because of negativity, adding that the environment had changed her into something she was not.

However, she noted that when she decided to take a bow out of Twitter last month, she did not envision having to vocalise her intended tweets at shampoo bottles for weeks.

When asked by a fan @caitlyncarrickm about how she had been, she revealed that she had “spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

Teigen said, “God I have said fuc*ed up sh*t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.





“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Teigen, who dubs herself a “de-motivational” speaker and is known as the queen of clap backs, admitted that it felt “terrible to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once.”

She said she was choosing to embrace all the negative along with the positive and also ready to “take the bad with the good.”

Wife to the singer, John Legend, the model and mother of two has continued to dish out interesting tweets after a day of resuming the platform.

One of her recent posts was a goofy picture of her family handling a high powered telescope to her 13.7 million followers.