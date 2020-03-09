<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Popular Stand-up comedian and actor Chris Rock’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke has broken up.

The pair split a few months ago before Rock’s appearance at the Oscars, DailyMail reports.

It was learnt that their split was as a result of Rock’s unreadiness to settle down after his divorce to his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.





Rock was married to Malaak from 1996 to 2014 and finalized his divorce in 2016.

They both have two daughters; Lola Simone, 17, and Zahra Savannah, 15

The 55-year-old comedian had in 2017 admitted to cheating on his ex-wife with three women while he was married to Compton-Rock.