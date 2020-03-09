Popular Stand-up comedian and actor Chris Rock’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke has broken up.
The pair split a few months ago before Rock’s appearance at the Oscars, DailyMail reports.
It was learnt that their split was as a result of Rock’s unreadiness to settle down after his divorce to his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.
Rock was married to Malaak from 1996 to 2014 and finalized his divorce in 2016.
They both have two daughters; Lola Simone, 17, and Zahra Savannah, 15
The 55-year-old comedian had in 2017 admitted to cheating on his ex-wife with three women while he was married to Compton-Rock.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]