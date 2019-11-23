<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American singer and song writer, Christopher Maurice Brown, a.k.a Chris Brown, has welcomed his second child with girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

According to Times Miles Zone (TMZ), the music star and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy.

Although the singer has not out-rightly come out to announce the good news, Chris, however, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page @ Chrisbrownofficial two days ago.

Chris Brown took to his Instagram page on Nov. 20, to share a photo of himself looking down and smiling at what is seeming his baby boy.

The 30-year old singer, went on to caption the photo with a quote of a date that appears to be the date of the arrival of the baby.

Brown has a five-year-old daughter, named Royalty with Nia Guzman.

Fans, however, sent congratulatory messages as one writes: @mizzloyalty;

‘’Congratulations, yes a boy you have your beautiful princess now a prince he will be a king and she will be a queen.

‘’It on man, I am so happy for you, yes you deserve it and your mom is so happy a proud gran mom. I hope that it for now or maybe for ever,” she added.