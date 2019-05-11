<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of his wife, Bettie Jennifer, who was shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland in the United States of America.

It is gathered that the tragic occurrence happened yesterday, May 10 at around 5 pm when she was leaving her office. She was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown gunman and was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime.

According to multiple online reports, the late Jennifer left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when an unidentified black man armed with a handgun approached her. When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired at her multiple times, with at least one shot hitting her. The gunman then fled in a vehicle and is still wanted by the Maryland Police.

The Police described the suspect as “a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

It would be recalled that Chris Attoh who was formerly married to Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, married Jennifer at a ceremony that held in Accra in October 2018. Attoh and Adegbite share a son together.

Jennifer died at the age of 44.