<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria legend Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu is in good health and of sound spirit, says Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chidi Ofo Okenwa.

Following outcry at the weekend over the true state of health of Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON – winning team captain, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick had mandated Okenwa to pay a visit to ‘Chairman Chukwu’ and avail him of the correct state of things.

Speaking to thenff.com following his visit to the former defender, Okenwa reported that Chukwu is in very stable condition and is being adequately taken care of in a world-class medical facility in Enugu State.

“In all sincerity, I never knew this kind of hospital existed anywhere east of the Niger. It is a world-class facility with highly qualified medical doctors and nurses. The doctors are on top of Chukwu’s matter and I can tell you that I met ‘Chairman’ in a very stable condition. I met a Christian Chukwu that talks and eats normally and is of sound mind and spirit.

“I want to express appreciation to the Management of Rangers International FC of Enugu and the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi for the prompt attention given to Chukwu’s medical issue. I also want to thank the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick for his quick reaction after reading about the health issue.”