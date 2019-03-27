<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The convener of “OurMumuDonDo” Movement, Charles Oputa, popularly referred to Charly Boy, has contradicted his earlier statement that he received millions of naira from President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.

Charly Boy in an interview with Oak TV on Tuesday said he could not have used the song where he abused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get money from Festus Keyamo.

Oputa was accused by the co-convener of the movement, Deji Adeyanju, that while he was in prison for 78 days, the APC through Keyamo gave Charly Boy money.

An audio conversation was released to back Adeyanju’s claim.

Days after the allegation, Charly Boy publicly stated that he received at least N100 million from Buhari campaign as payment for his politically-charged music video that attacked PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the APC.

The video was uploaded on YouTube January 25.

Hours after Charly Boy admitted that he got cash from Buhari’s campaign, Keyamo wrote on Twitter that “I’ve been having some good laugh. Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined.”

“If the quarrelling parties want to hurt their egos by bandying phantom figures, they should let me out of it.”

Charly Boy has faced a backlash from many members of the ‘OurMumuDonDo’ movement especially for alleged collusion with the Nigerian government, the same government believed to be responsible for Adeyanju’s ordeal.

However, on Tuesday, Charly Boy made a U-turn, saying: “For someone to believe that I collected money in nine digits from a politician for a video clip is laughable, because even if I am Davido or Wizkid, who will pay me such amount.

“Some persons are bent on denting the brand that I have built over the years, but I am not deterred because the struggle for a better Nigeria must continue, and my mouth cannot be shut.”

Charly Boy said he admitted to collecting the money earlier “to play along and understand if Adeyanju, the person who he called son will believe the rumours”.

https://web.facebook.com/OakTVOnline/videos/269516470605067/