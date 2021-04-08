



Celebrity Stylist and model, Toyin Lawani, has lost her dad, Olanrewaju Lawani.

Toyin Lawani, who was recently berated by some Nigerians over her outrageous nun-themed dressing, took to her social media account on Thursday to announce the death of her father.

She said:”I keep saying this every day because at times the world don’t know a lot of peoples struggles because we keep it private and show our strong side to inspire people , you will be shocked to know what some people are going through and they smile and laugh at you daily, life is too short, live it, yesterday you will be young and strong , the way time flies , it will be tomorrow already and you will be old and weak.





“Live your life to the fullest, live it for you not people , cause when you go they won’t go with you, everyone has a journey they need to embark on and alone , only him Who gives can take anytime, you can’t Question God , share moments with your loved ones and show them you care and love them , cause tomorrow is not promised only today we know , judge less , Be prayerful and Be kind to people , On the last day Your Kindness won’t fail you. He Just took his last breathe in front of me just like that , Rip Dad , The most Prayerful man I know . Everyone stay protected.”