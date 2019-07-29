<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Award-winning South African rapper, Refiloe Maele Phoolo popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, has taken to social media to shower encomium on Nigerian Music Industry.

The rapper praised Nigerian artists while replying to a tweet by South African music producer, Zakes Bantwini, urging the artists in the country to stop being gender-based for the sake of unity in the music industry.

In his tweet, Bantwini said, “2020 for SA music if you want unit in the industry we must stop being genre-based and be music based. If we want to push SA Music to a level where Nigerians are you Must think SA music industry then Genre movement, period.”

In his reply, the 28-year-old hip hop star called out the music producer because he felt the tweet was directed to him.

A Nigerian follower with the username, @onyesprills chipped in and said he wished Cassper Nyovest is from Nigeria.

Nyovest quoted the tweet and praised the Nigerian music industry for the love they have for their own artists and the way they celebrate their culture through unity.