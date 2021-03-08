



The owner and CEO of Cash Nation, Kashy Godson, is dead.

Cash Nation is the label managing popular singer, Barry Jhay.

Details of the death remain unclear but speculations about a suicide rent social media airwaves as the piece of news emerged on Sunday and some Nigerians began to pay their tributes.

Popular among them is Naira Marley, who took to his Twitter account to mourn Barry’s passing.





Although the official cause of his death has not been verified, it was alleged that Godson died after falling down from his apartment’s balcony.

Also, videos have emerged online, suggesting that Barry Jhay and the record owner recently had a fight. In the videos, Barry Jhay is seen bleeding from the lips.

“See the way this guy beat me. I no do anything; I dey record. Na him this guy beat me like this,” Barry Jhay said.

However, it is not certain if there is any link between Jhay’s statement and Gordon’s death.