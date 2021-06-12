Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma, says she wished her rift with popular music star Davido never occurred.

The movie star disclosed this on her Instagram page on Saturday as she reminisced on her past as she clocks 34.

“Concerning David, I wish such never happened between us he is really a cool guy, I wish him nothing short of favor and undiluted success always ( I equally love the song fia ),” she wrote.

She also talked about facing cyberbullies for years saying that she has devised a means to deal with and handle bullies on social media.

“I was bullied all through my marriage by social media (12 years of bullying) .. why did I marry my grandfather (my choice not yours), I stole someone’s husband (no one came out to claim him),” she wrote.





“Now I am immune to your bullying and harsh words. Yes, I am divorced, happy, closer to God, at peace with myself and looking forward to a successful life.

“My ex and I respect and love each other and I am super blessed to have him still in my life.”

Recall that Danjuma was in the centre of the storm after the mysterious death of Tagbo one of Davido’s friends in 2017.

The news of the death of Tagbo was announced by Nollywood actress, Danjuma, who claimed to be a close friend to the deceased.

She also called out Davido over his involvement in Tagbo’s death.

Davido also went on to drag Danjuma in his 2017 hit song ‘Fia.’