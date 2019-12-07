<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cardi B might have, earlier in the week, gone through some drama with her husband Offset, but the 27-year-old social media sensation is not letting that hold her down as she is living her best life in Lagos.

After a full day of media rounds and fan meet-ups, Cardi took to the streets of Lagos taking lots of photos and videos.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also visited a strip club with Nigerian-American artiste, Jidenna, in tow.

Cardi who is in Nigeria for the first time, had the time of her life as she took to her insta-story to record the entire experience.

Cardi B will be performing today at the Livespot X Festival alongside some of Africa’s biggest acts like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Niniola and Wande Coal to name a few.