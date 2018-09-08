Cardi B suffered an eye injury after attempting to fight Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week event on Friday.

The rappers and their crew got into an altercation on the second floor of the Harper Bazaar party venue while Christina Aguilera was performing.

Cardi B, barefoot and dress ripped, was escorted out of the building by security after the fight.

Subsequently, the rapper took to Instagram to shed light on why she lost her cool.

In a profanity-laced rant, she accused Nicki Minaj of ridiculing her parenting skills.

The rapper wrote: “I’ve let a lot of s**t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f***ing with them.

“I let you talk big s**t about me.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***ing off.

“I’ve worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! B****s talk all that s**t in they raps but in real life they pussy. This s**t really is for entertainment.”

The New York police department says it is investigating the physical altercation.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to share a video of the incident.