



Canadian actor, Nick Cordero, 41, has passed away after suffering from severe medical complications arising from the deadly coronavirus disease.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed his death via her Instagram page and paid tribute to the actor, who was famous for his stage roles on “Broadway”.

“He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning.

“I am in shock and my heart is hurting heavily. I am so heart broken because I cannot imagine what our lives will be without him.

“He was such a bright light and was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help, and especially talk.

“Nick was an incredible actor and musician who loved his family and loved being a father and an amazing husband.

“Elvis and I will miss him in everything and every day of our lives.





“To Nick’s superb and amazing doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor!

“There are not many doctors like you. You are Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive, and always ready to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion.

“You are a diamond in the rough.

“I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support, and help we’ve received these last 95 days.

“You all have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 pm every day as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life.

“We sang it to him today, holding his hands and as I sang the last line to him, they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight.

“I smiled because I know he did put up a fight.

“I will forever love you, my sweet man.”

Newsmen report that the deceased Canadian actor received a nomination for the Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award for his role in “Bullets Over” in 2014.