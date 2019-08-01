<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Burna Boy has revealed his plans to raise a child with his girlfriend, rapper Stefflon Don, away from public attention.

Newsmen report that the Anybody singer expressed the desire to emulate his parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, in bringing up his child.

He disclosed this on a radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM in the U.S. recently.

The singer who also declared his love for Stefflon, a British rapper and singer, stressed that their affair was not a publicity stunt and that it meant so much to them.

He said, “It’s not the business part of us; it’s our life.

“I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life for anyone to be disturbing, looking or wondering what’s Stefflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing.

“I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” he said.

The Killin Dem singer pointed out that his relationship with Stefflon was deep and that he would not want the details to be in public space.

He said, “It’s lovely (being with Stefflon Don). I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us.

“I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it, but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone,” he said.

Newsmen recall that Burna Boy had, in March, revealed that Stefflon was not just his girlfriend but ‘wifey’, in an interview with Ebro.

A few months after, Stefflon Don had also revealed how she met Burna Boy in Ghana and how she hoped they have kids together.

Newsmen reports that Burna Boy is currently on a global media tour, following the release of his acclaimed album, African Giant.