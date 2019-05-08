<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American pop singer Britney Spears has filled a restraining order against her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lutfi has being accused of harassing Spears, her parents and stirring up her fans.

She filed for a restraining order against him at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the documents, Lutfi has been sending text messages to Spear’s mother and posting disparaging and threatening comments on social media; including inciting the public against her.

The document added that Lutfi called Spear’s mother in a text message for not getting involved in Britney’s conservatorship and decision about her mental health treatment.

He also threatened to release personal items of the singer.

The lawyer noted that his recent activity has had a negative effect on her and a clear attempt to detail the actions of conservatorship.

They requested that the ex- manager should stay 200 yards away from their client and her entire family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lutfi was Britney Spear’s manager in the early 2000 and was often accused of being the reason for the singer’s mental breakdown in 2007.

Spears is currently in a psychiatric facility.