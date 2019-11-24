<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely a week after a star studied wedding in Dubai, reality star, Bamike Olawunmi better known as Bambam, has announced that she is expecting her first child with Tope Adeniyan aka Teddy A.

Their white wedding which trended on all social media platforms last weekend received praises from her fans , celebrity friends and well wishers.

Although the bride had dressed in two designer wedding gowns, her baby bump was safely concealed from prying eyes popularly called “womb watchers.”

Bambam pointed the attention of her over 1.2 million followers to her baby bump when she posted on her Instagram page.

She also revealed the ‘little one’ intentionally photo bombed her photo.

Her post read; “The little one decided to photobomb my hot shot, seems baby would be as vain as me.

Her post has since generated excitement as many thronged to her page to wish her a safe delivery.

Teddy A and BamBam, who met and began their relationship on Big Brother Naija Double Wahala in 2018, first announced their engagement on August 4.

Their colourful white wedding was also a reunion of sort for both ‘Double Wahala’ and Pepper Dem housemates who outdid themselves in their stunning outfits.

Other celebrities and social media influencers also graced the occasion which coincided with the One Africa Music Festival.

The couple who met on the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show held their traditional wedding at Ibeshe, Ilaro in Ogun State almost one year after they started off a romantic relationship in the reality show.