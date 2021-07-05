Popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has called out “Chief Daddy” director, Niyi Akinmolayan, for the role he played in his new movie “My Village People.”

Bovi took to his Instagram account over the weekend to accuse Akinmolayan of intentionally refusing to identify with the movie since its release and he also accused the Director of making the film “lame and deliberately mediocre.”

Bovi wrote: “Day 3 of a two-week shoot, when he first tried to shut my set down because he didn’t want me to even correct his reductive approach to the script, I promised him that with or without him, the film will be a success.

“From then on, the approach to making this picture becomes lame and deliberately mediocre. Idris and Moses kept begging me to just ignore his alarming character flaws and finish the project. And that’s how I started petting Oga like a four-year-old till we finished…. Now the film has done favourably well, he’s come out of his coven to advertise himself. Shameless.”

“My Village People” has reportedly grossed over N70 million.