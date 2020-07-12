Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Mumbai city authority official told AFP Sunday, just a day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan said he was in hospital with the infectious disease.
Her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, was also COVID-19 positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
Bachchan’s actor son Abhishek, Rai’s husband, said he too was positive but that both their cases were mild.
