People

Bobrisky apologises after asking Benin monarch to marry him

January 8, 2022
Agency
The Federal Government has urged tourists and travellers to be careful wherever they notice the presence of Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, mostly as it concerns sharing of public facilities, including toilets.

Bobrisky has tendered a public apology after asking the revered Oba of Benin to marry him.

Bobrisky arrived in Benin City yesterday for an event organized by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor.

In a video posted online, he was being driven in a convoy and showed his excitement for the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself as a “pretty woman” and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

”The queen is here. We are here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob don enter o. Come and marry me Oba.”

However, the statement generated outrage from the people of Benin. Many threatened the crossdresser to apologise or risk an attack.

Bob, however, made another video apologizing for his comment.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories