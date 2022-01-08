Bobrisky apologises after asking Benin monarch to marry him

Bobrisky has tendered a public apology after asking the revered Oba of Benin to marry him.

Bobrisky arrived in Benin City yesterday for an event organized by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor.

In a video posted online, he was being driven in a convoy and showed his excitement for the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself as a “pretty woman” and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

”The queen is here. We are here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob don enter o. Come and marry me Oba.”

However, the statement generated outrage from the people of Benin. Many threatened the crossdresser to apologise or risk an attack.

Bob, however, made another video apologizing for his comment.