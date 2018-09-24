A popular entertainer, Bisi Olatilo, and some others on Monday expressed shock about the death of Ras Kimono’s wife, Efemena Okedi, which occurred on Sunday.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that it was a sad development in the entertainment industry coming three months after the demise of her husband.

Bisi Olatilo, the Managing Director, Bisi Olatilo Show, told NAN that the news came to him as a shock and was a sad thing for the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“What a sad time for us. We have not come to terms with Ras Kimono’s death only to be shocked by the loss of his wife again.

“She was hail and hearty from my last observation and I had no reason to think that she will give up the ghost soon,” he said.

Olatilo said that he was deeply touched because of the six children that included a three-year-old daughter.

He prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and urged fans and friends to support the family in this time of their grief.

Also, Righteousman Erhabor, a singer popularly known as “Righteousman” said that he was speechless and was very sad about the news of her death.

“I was with her on Saturday and there was no symptom to that effect that she would soon be gone and be no more.

“It is a terrible loss but only God knows best,” he said.

Also, comedian Koffi Idowu-Nuel said that he was short of words but only expressed his condolences to the family.

NAN reports that the legendary Reggae icon, Ras Kimono, died in a hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, June 10, 2018, after he was reported to have slumped.

Ras Kimono was buried in August at his hometown in Delta State.