The feud between Birdman and Lil Wayne has been publicly put to rest.

The Cash Money Records founder apologised to the ‘Lollipop’ rapper during his annual Lil WeezyAna Fest on Saturday.

Birdman has served as a mentor and father figure for Wayne as he discovered and nurtured his young talent.

The falling out between the two involved holding back Wanye’s ‘Tha Carter V’ album and a drive-by shooting on his tour bus.

In June, the business fued between Lil Wayne and Birdman ended when Wanye settled his Cash Money lawsuits, allowing him to officially terminate his contract.

“It feels amazing to be home fucking with my son, I love that nigga to death,” Birdman said.

“I don’t know what y’all know but I know what the fuck I know and I know how I feel about what I know.

“I knew this day was gonna come but I ain’t know when it was gonna come.

“But this nigga right here? The best nigga, the realest nigga, the illest nigga.

“And I wanted to apologize to my nigga worldwide. That nigga put his life in my hands.”

After the apology, Birdman and Wayne performed ‘Still Fly’.

The one-day fest doubled as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s ‘Tha Carter III’ and also featured performances by Nicki Minaj, Jeezy, and Torey Lanez, among others.