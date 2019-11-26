<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bill Cosby says he has no issue rotting in prison, even if that’s for the rest of his life because he’s never going to show a bit of remorse for his crime in a report by TMZ.

The 82-year-old comedian who was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to 3 to 10 years gave his first prison interview to Black Press USA, and said,

“I have 8 years and 9 months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there.”

This means he is bent on maintaining his innocence and throwing away any possibility of an early release. Parole boards typically want inmates to show some remorse. Cosby also claimed his trial was a complete sham.

There were some other nuggets that came from the interview, notably, the fact Cosby seems to be somewhat enjoying himself at SCI-Phoenix, a max security penitentiary. He says he helps teach and mentor inmates through a program called Mann Up.

Cosby also says he’s a “privileged man” behind bars, going on to refer his cell as “my penthouse.” He didn’t get into the details on how his cell is any different.

Cosby added that he is very much concerned for black America, arguing drugs were a big cause for the community’s issues. He also tried to make a connection between women and how folks buying drugs should consider the pain of mothers.