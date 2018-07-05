Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, says Afrobeat progenitor Fela Kuti is more famous than any president in the history of Nigeria.

The senator described the late king of Afrobeat as the “greatest leader to come out of Africa”.

Murray-Bruce made the comments while speaking with TheCable Lifestyle when Emmanuel Macron, French President, paid a visit to the New Afrika Shrine.

According to the senator, “Fela is an icon, the greatest in Africa. Fela is a tourist attraction. More people know Fela than the name of any president in the history of Nigeria. Fela is Mr tourism”.

He called on all previous Nigerian governments to publicly apologise to the Kuti family and also write them a cheque as compensation for the “atrocities” committed against Fela.

“It has to be done because they need to be forgiven for the atrocities they committed,” he said.

“They burnt his house, killed his mother, broke his jaw, threw him in prison. Yes, they need to apologise. They have to acknowledge and then apologise.

“I want them to apologise, then write a cheque to Femi for killing his mother, breaking Fela’s jaw, locking him out.”

Murray-Bruce said Nigeria is “lucky” to have an “incredibly popular, great French leader” like Macron visit the New Afrika Shrine.

“All leaders should be like him because why should it take Macron to recognise Fela. Why can’t our leaders recognise Fela?” the senator asked.

He added that Macron’s visit will spur those with “some sense to do the right thing” — but “not all”.