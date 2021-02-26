



American actor, Ben Affleck, says his divorce from former wife and fellow Hollywood star, Jennifer Garner, impacted positively on his acting.

Affleck disclosed this when he spoke about the real-life experiences of his career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 48-year-old spoke about the role he played in “The Way Back.” his 2020 film, where he was cast as an alcoholic.

According to him, he drew on real-life experience from his time with his ex-wife to take up the role which made him better.





Affleck said: “For me, the movie was much more about the fact that — whether it’s having lived enough years, having seen enough ups and downs, having had children and divorce — I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me.

“Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences have made acting more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people that are flawed.”

Recall that Garner initiated proceedings against Afleck in 2017 after parting ways in 2015, with their divorce finalised in October 2018.