Bella Hadid opens up about mental health in Instagram post

Supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about her mental health struggles in a new Instagram post.

The model posted a clip of singer Willow Smith talking about how she doesn’t feel like she’s “good enough” sometimes. This clip was followed by photos of Hadid crying in a subsequent post.

Speaking about her “mental health “rollercoaster” of “breakdowns and burnouts,” she explained that coping with anxiety, depression, and burnout has been her reality “every day, every night” for a few years now.

In her Instagram post to her 47million followers, Hadid urged anyone struggling to remember, “you’re not alone”.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone,” Bella Hadid captioned the post.

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

Hadid, who is among the most famous supermodels in the world, said she was finding it “harder and harder” not to talk about her experiences dealing with mental illness and self-help.

Comparing it to a “rollercoaster of obstacles”, she noted that the path to recovery is not “linear.”

However, she also pointed out that there is light at the end of the tunnel as “the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

Her older sister, fellow model and new mom Gigi Hadid commented under the post, “I love you!”

The model has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager. In her appearance on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue this year, alongside other models, Hadid revealed that she suffers from “insane social anxiety.”

She had also said she found it hard to reconcile her professional success with the state of her mental health in 2019.

