BBNaija’s Tboss: I wish I had taken more naked photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as Tboss, says that she wished she had taken more photos naked due to her body changes.

The mother-of-one made this known on her Instagram page on Saturday as she shared a video of herself involved in a boxing exercise.

In her caption, the former reality TV star stated that she misses her old body before she became a mother.

She said, “Motherhood: Everything’s different on these streets these days. Some days, I don’t even recognize myself.

“I wanna say that I love my new body but that wouldn’t be entirely true – we struggle with so many changes and whilst I do realize that this change had to come for me to feel the Joy & life which I feel- I sometimes miss my old body.

“Damn, I was sexy. My body was banging. I just wish I had taken more photos naked. However since I can’t diet because I love food too much and I haven’t found a slimming tea that’s pleasant to the taste and actually works, I have decided to exercise and I found that boxing does it for me.

“It’s an overall physical and mental workout and it makes me feel super amazing. Looking forward to when I will look great again.”