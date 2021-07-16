Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ka3na, says that her husband is the best man for her.

The reality star, who prides herself as Boss Lady, took to her Twitter account to express love for her husband.

She stated that her husband is the best man for her, and she would choose him over a thousand times.

She wrote: I love my husband, literally the best man for me… I will choose him over and over again.”

Her statement has since sparked social media reaction as some social media reminisced about her lifestyle during her stay in the Big Brother show and reunion, where she opened up on sleeping with a fellow housemate.