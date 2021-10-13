BBNaija’s Ese Eriata: I wish I was married

Popular Instagram comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ese Eriata, says she feels she was married.

Ese took to Snapchat to write on how dressing responsibly matters.

Narrating a personal experience, she said dressing properly fetched her much respect from people.

She wrote, “For the first time in my entire life, I wish I was Mrs Ese! Today I dressed like a proper married woman; and you know with the kind of body I have, bubu outfit makes me look like a rich man’s wife. The respect is totally different 😳.

“It’s different from the rich bad b*tch expensive look; if I ever said marriage is not an achievement “which I doubt” please I take it back!! Indeed, how you dress matters a lot and I’m so happy for every time I cover up fully, it comes with so much real. You don’t wanna know the respect I command when I’m fully dressed😱even at a checkpoint at midnight. Omo!!

“My sisters dress how you want to be addressed! Especially when you are with your girls. You can dress how you like when you are with your man. If you don’t want to attract insult, dress well✅”.