Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has added yet another endorsement deal to her already growing list and this time, it’s with sports betting brand, NairaBet.

The unveiling of their latest ambassador was done on the sports betting social media platforms with additional photos from the contract signing event.

Just after bagging an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism Megacity, Cee-C also shared the good news on her social media platform Instagram.