Alex Unusual and Ifu Ennada, BBNaija “Double Wahala” 2018 stars, led some of their fans to register for Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The duo selected ten fans to accompany them on the ‘PVC Date’ which featured registration for PVC and a hangout afterwards.

In a joint post on their Instagram pages @alex_unusual and @ifuennada, they wrote, “Your PVC is your choice. Make sure you get it.

They said: “There are several people we could vote into power, when we get to that bridge, we would cross it.

“If this is successful, I will do more ‘PVC Dates’ but please don’t wait for me to get to your area.

“Go out and get yours because registration is closing very soon.”

Ifu Ennada in another post thanked the fans who came out for the registration exercise after sharing a video of the ‘PVC Date’.

She wrote: “PVC exercise with @alex_unusual. Thanks to everyone who came out.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that several celebrities including musicians, actors and fashion entrepreneurs alike, have also been leading the PVC registration campaign.

Musicians Falz, Simi, D’banj and Banky W alongside Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rukky Sanda, Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna have led campaigns for their fans to get PVCs.

Similarly, Yomi Casual, Swanky Jerry, Tobi Bakre, 2Baba and Efe Omoregbe have joined the train of celebrities clamoring for voters registration.