Miracle Igbokwe, winner of 2018 Big Brother Naija, says he is not in a relationship with fellow contestant Nina Onyenobi.

The reality TV stars have been linked together since featuring on the Double Wahala season of BBNaija.

Addressing a “social media rivalry” on Saturday, Igbokwe asked fans not to subject them to an “imaginary relationship”.

The pilot said he is not in love with Nina, adding that she is his friend and nothing more.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hello my wonderful family. my management just drew my attention to my social media community rivalry and insisted I address it. Abà I beg make Una take am easy, Nina is a nice girl with a beautiful soul and should be treated with respectful courtesy. Because nobody should be subjected to negativity male or female.

“I also have a sister, a mother and beautiful cousins and I wish the public respect their space and treat them as strong and capable individual women with equal opportunities as men.

“My point is; neither me nor Nina, I believe has ever publicly or in private told anyone we are in love and are dating. We were involved in the house and remained friends since then.

“We are young people with prospect and have dedicated our time in building our future not concentrated in relationship. So please (I beg) kindly don’t subject us to an undue imaginary relationship.

“I keep respecting and love you all for your kind support and understanding.”