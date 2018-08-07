Nigerian rapper Efe Ejeba, winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, reality television show has signed an endorsement deal with educational outfit, Kalinga University, India.

The “Warri’’ crooner made the announcement on his instagram handle @efemoney where he wrote: “its official, African Brand Ambassador for Kalinga University India. Powered by @dahksn (official representative for Africa)’’.

“Kalinga University offers scholarship opportunities to Nigerians and other African students. #OgheneWekobiruo #Yeba #Magician,’’ he wrote.

Efe, who seemed interested in supporting Education, recently donated chairs and desks to two schools, RCM Kabong and ECWA primary schools in Jos.

According to him, it is an opportunity to put smiles on the faces of the kids in the city and community where he grew up and calls home.

Efe has been making waves after the release of his hit song “Warri’’ where he featured popular rapper Olamide.

The Warri born singer was also among artists that sang at the just concluded African Senior Athletic Championship in Asaba.