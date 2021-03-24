



Former Big Brother housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has tasked women to stop enduring nonsense from abusive relationships.

The reality star disclosed this on Tuesday on her Twitter page saying that women need to stop enduring toxic relationships.





She wrote: “This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop.

“STOP giving these men the LIVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’d rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

“OWN your OWN SH*T and be your OWN BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you.”