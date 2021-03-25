



Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada, says she would rather be a single mother than be with a man that cheats.

The actress disclosed this on Wednesday on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man that cheats for a living. My peace of mind is paramount. Nobody can make me die before my time.”





According to her, just as there are monogamous men, there are also monogamous women and women also have opportunities to cheat but they choose to be faithful.

“It’s not impossible. Monogamous men are all not dead. We need to understand that women also have the ability to be unfaithful and might even be better at it.

“It is not impossible for a man to be faithful. Let’s stop this narrative that all men are cheats. Everyone gets tempted. Everyone can master self-control.”