



Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has confirmed that he and Erica are no longer dating.

Recall that during the fifth season of the reality show, Kiddwaya and Erica were lovebirds.

Kiddwaya disclosed this via his Instagram stories while answering questions from his fans.

A fan asked him to clarify what he told journalists during his recent interview with Punch.

“Can you tell us what you mean in your Punch interview about not having a love life?” the fan asked.





Responding, Kiddwaya stated that he and Erica had ended their relationship.

He wrote: “I feel like I need to explain myself here. So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at that time and I didn’t want people to be too involved.

“I wanted it to be private involved that’s why I said what I said. And sadly my words got twisted and it brought a lot of drags! Positive vibes from now pls.”