Former Big Brother Naija housemates and celebrity couple Bam Bam and Teddy A have welcomed the birth of their first child together, named Zendaya.

Teddy A, whose birth name is Tope Adenibuyan, today announced the birth of his daughter on his social media page.

Taking to his Twitter page in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, 2020, Teddy A announced the good news.





In his tweet, the reality TV star shared the name of his baby girl ”Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan! Red heart,” he tweeted.

See tweet below;

Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan! ❤️

— Teddy-A (@BadmanTeddyA) March 5, 2020

Bam Bam and Teddy A’s relationship started in the reality house in the third season of Big Brother Naija.

After the show, their love grew even stronger and the duo got married in Dubai in 2019.