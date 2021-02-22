



Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, have welcomed their first child.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday, February 22, Mrs Wellington revealed she welcomed her baby boy a month ago.

She shared some pictures taken of her in a pink gown cradling her baby bump.

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty”. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son. 1+1=3,” she captioned her post.

Banky W also took to Instagram to celebrate his wife’s birthday and the bundle of joy they welcomed.

He revealed they named their baby Zaiah adding “my baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for.”

“Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine. And that God made everything beautiful in His time. He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter.”





“He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter. Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us. My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi. Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah.” I love you SCATTER,” he wrote.

Banky also announced he will be releasing a new song ‘Final Say’ with a picture of him and his wife as cover.