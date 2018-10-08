



Emmanuel Adejumo, the son of late veteran comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as “Baba Sala,” on Monday urged Nigerians to learn from his father’s achievements and mistakes.

Adejumo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that his father was a hardworking man who contributed his quota to the development of the movie industry in Nigeria.

According to him, one of the greatest mistakes that befell his father while alive and active is the misfortune of piracy that financially crippled him.

“My dad was strong till he died. He died of old age and nothing was wrong with him health wise.

“My dad is well known in the movie industry and I urge actors to learn from his achievements in the industry as a comedian.

“Actors should also be careful of piracy because it is an evil menace that is stunting the growth of the industry,“ he said.

Adejumo said that Baba Sala died in his house at Ilesha, Osun on Sunday night after having his supper.

“My dad passed on out of old age and not sickness. He was a very active person, someone who loved his job so much and knew what he wanted.

“He has finally gone to rest with the Lord and I pray that he should rest in peace,” he said.