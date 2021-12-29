Ayra Starr: I’m a talented singer

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr has slammed critics who stated that she is not a talented artiste.

According to the 19-year-old Mavins records singer, the reason for her strained voice is due to her constant live performance since October.

She disclosed this on Wednesday via her official Twitter page, urging critics to stop saying she cannot sing because she is talented.

She wrote, “My loves, I’ve been performing almost every day since October. Of course, my voice is strained.

“I am a human being, so please dead that ‘Ayra Starr cannot sing bs’, dead it fast fast. It’s all talent and grace here baby.”