



Veteran Nollywood actress, director, and producer, Ayo Adesanya has revealed that she has never dated anyone in the movie industry.

The thespian actress further stated that she never met her baby’s father in the industry because she was the one who brought into acting.

Adesanya made this known while speaking in an interview with the Vanguard, adding that she doesn’t believe two famous people should be together.

“I’ve never dated anyone in the industry; my baby’s father was not in the industry when I met him. I actually brought him into the industry so it’s not as if I met him in the industry.”

“I don’t like dating people in my industry. I don’t believe two famous people should be together because there will be clashes of ego and their lives would be on the centre page of the newspapers.

“For my job or for my showbiz life, publicity is good but for my private life, I love to keep it really private. I don’t think two celebrities should be married to each other, it is always very tedious,” she said.





The actress also said she knows all the rules in the book of love and impressing her with flashy things of life may just be off the rail with her.

“I don’t care what you look like. I love to laugh a lot, so I like happy people, really happy people, not people pretending to be happy. I don’t care if you’re short or tall, fair or dark; it is the inside of your heart that matters to me.

“I’ve gone through a lot and I’ve seen a lot; even the simplest of things touches me. I’m your everyday happy-go-lucky person, when you’re sweet, when you’re cool, when you’re calm, It works for me.

“But then, please I am not searching,” she said on the question of a man that may catch her fancy.

Last year, Adesanya revealed that she is ready to give marriage another shot after her first trial packed up years ago.

According to mom-of-one who recently turned 51 in June 2020, if she finds a ‘good man’, nothing can stop her from giving it another shot.