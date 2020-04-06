<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The colleagues of movie star Funke Akindele who was arrested and arraigned over violating the social distancing rule have expressed sympathy with her colleagues and called for leniency over the case in court.

Most of her colleagues took to their instagram handles to express their sympathy as they equally prayed for her.

They acknowledged that the Africn Movies Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) award winner had been of a good behaviour over the years and had contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Newsmen report that Akindele was arrested on April 5 for violating the Lagos State rule of social distancing in view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele contravened the state rule when she organised an indoor birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz at their Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the party which had over 20 people in attendance.

Actress Bidemi Kosoko wrote on her instagram handle: “You can’t be broken sis because God is on your side. It is just so unfortunate that we live in a country where just one mistake erase millions of good things you have done. It is well sis,” she said.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also had this on his instagram handle with Akindele’s picture: ” You will overcome,” he said.





Also, veteran Actress Fathia Williams wrote: ” To err is human, to forgive is Divine. Be strong, the Lord is with you,” she said.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi said “My prayers and concerns are with you Funke Akindele. I am particularly happy that you explained and apologised.

“I have known you to be a very disciplined individual who pays attention to details, public association or authority instructions.

“Your passion and desire to help save lives during this COVID-19 pandemic was quite rapid and evident. Hopefully, no immediate risk detected.

“I join millions of your fans to say sorry and appeal for leniency. Social distancing is relatively new and most who violate never did it deliberately, aim to hurt others or intentionally disobey or trivialise the matter.

“Funke don’t assume this will define you in its entirety, after your many years of meticulous uprightness and service to the entertainment world in Nigeria, hang in there, this too shall pass away. I am with you.

“Maintain your apologies to the government and Nigerians, it should work at this crucial moment. Nigerians and the government appreciate humility and honesty. I care mate, Pele,” he said.