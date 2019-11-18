<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pop superstar Ariana Grande was forced to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday amid a “scary” battle with a mystery illness.

Grande, 26, apologised to her fans and assured that their money would be refunded in a post on Instagram on Sunday, in which she also gave an update of her yet-to-be diagnosed illness.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” the Thank U Next singer explained in the video. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

“I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

On Twitter she wrote that she was “crying” and doesn’t have the words to “effectively express what a blessing it is to have u [fans] in my life.”

“It sucks feeling like absolute s–t but it sucks way more to not be with u all. u mean the world. i hope u truly know. love u,” she penned.

Grande’s latest ailment, usmagazine.com reported follows a string of health scares that have impacted the Grammy winner since she launched her Sweetener world tour in March. The My Way singer revealed in August that she struggled with panic attacks, depression and anxiety while touring Europe, and cancelled a meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Sweetener tour is scheduled to conclude in December 2019.