The late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, will be laid to rest on August 31, two weeks after her death.

The funeral, which will take place in her hometown Detroit, will only have family and friends in attendance. However, public viewing will take place August 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple, while the late singer’s body will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L.

Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.