Queen of Soul, as late Aretha Franklin was popularly called died without leaving a will behind.

New York Times reports that documents have already been filed at a Michigan court on Tuesday, which could lay bare the details of her estate.

In documents filed with the Oakland County probate court, Ms. Franklin’s sons — Clarence, Edward and KeCalf Franklin, and Ted White Jr. — listed themselves as “interested parties.”

One document, signed by KeCalf Franklin, checked a box indicating that “the decedent died intestate,” or without a will.

The sons also nominated Sabrina Owens, a niece of Ms. Franklin, to be the estate’s personal representative, a role similar to that of an executor.

David Bennett, a lawyer representing Ms. Franklin’s estate, did not respond to requests for comment from the New York Times.