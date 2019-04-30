<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby’s latest request to leave prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.

Defense lawyers say the 81-year-old comedian is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says they aren’t surprised by the Pennsylvania Superior Court order Monday denying last week’s bail motion.

He says the filing was meant to point out that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill hasn’t issued a post-trial opinion the defense needs to pursue Cosby’s appeal. They plan to challenge several trial rulings, including O’Neill’s decision to let five other accusers testify at last year’s trial.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. District Attorney Kevin Steele calls Cosby’s bail motion “fraught with inaccuracies.”