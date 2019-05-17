<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City has struck out a judgement of the Asaba High court, which, in March, sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) exco in the state.

The appellate court held that the High Court in Asaba lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and also that the initial suit was filed outside the 14-day period allowed by law.

With the judgment, Prophet Jones Ode Erue remains the authentic Chairman of the party in the state.

The court also nullified the minority judgement which earlier proclaimed Chief Cyril Ogodo as chairman of the party and nullified nominations of candidates produced by the Erue-led State executive committee of the party which include the 2015 governorship candidate of the APC, in the state, O’tega Emerhor.