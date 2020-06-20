



American actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, has said she left her former husband, Brad Pitt, for the wellbeing of her family.

Jolie told Vogue Global Network that she continues to “focus on healing” their six children – 3 adopted and 3 biological – describing them as “very brave, very strong young people.”

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. ‘In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”





The movie star who was speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20 expressed her experiences raising kids from diverse background.

Jolie added: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. ‘It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world; you are entering each other’s worlds.”

Newsmen report that Angelina and Brad, dubbed Brangelina by the tabloids, got together during the making of the movie, Mrs and Mrs. Smith in 2005. They married in 2014 and formally divorced in 2019.