<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian actress and singer, Angela Okorie, who said that an assassination attempt was made on her life, has added that 10 bullets were removed from her “head,” while an additional two were also taken out from near her eyes.

Okorie had used her verified Instagram handle realangelaokorie to relate how she was repeatedly shot at, at an unstated venue or date.

“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue. Only God came for our Rescue,” the singer wrote on her Instagram wall on Sunday afternoon.

The singer did not disclose the people she was with at the time of the incident in any of the two posts she had made so far about it.

Earlier in a late Saturday post, Ms. Okorie had written: “Who ever that wants me dead Will die my death In Jesus Name Amen.”

And on Sunday, she had uploaded a video of what appears to be an x-ray of a skull on her Instagram page.

She then invited her followers to “Come on live now and worship with us;” promising that, “immediately after the live, I will be receiving calls to speak to few people, because I might not be able to speak with everybody, God is in control.”

She also provided what she described as “Hotlines” through which she could be reached.