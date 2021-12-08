America’s Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks found dead

America’s Got Talent contestant and singer, Skilyr Hicks has passed away at the age of 23, TMZ reports.

According to Jodi, her mother, Hicks’ body was found lifeless in the home of a friend in Liberty, South Carolina.

Jodi added that she doesn’t know the actual homeowner.

While circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at the moment, the singer’s mother revealed that her daughter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse.

She told TMZ that Skilyr was loved by her family and 4 siblings, and used her music to help people in need. Jodi affirmed that her daughter “will live on through her music.”

Hicks appeared on season 8 of ‘AGT’ in 2013, auditioning for Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Howard Stern, and impressing them enough to be moved on to the next round.

The singer performed an original song of her own during her debut, and actually had a good touching backstory that landed her own segment on TV.

Skilyr had lost her father a few years prior to the audition and apparently taught herself to play, write and sing.

Hicks got four yeses from the judges but was eliminated before the live rounds in NYC. She ran into trouble years later as she was arrested for underage drinking in 2018, and also spent some time in jail for allegedly roughing up her family.