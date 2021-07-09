American singer Lil Baby arrested in Paris for drugs

Popular American singer, Lil Baby, was arrested on Thursday by Paris police on Thursday for allegedly “carrying drugs.”

According to available information, NBA star, James Harden, was also stopped and searched in the French capital alongside the rapper but he was later released.

According to a source, Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was in a parked car from which “wafted a smell of cannabis.”

During the search on the chic Avenue Montaigne in the heart of the CITY, “about 20 grams of cannabis grass were discovered” in the car according to Le Parisien newspaper.

The singer was taken to a nearby police station and kept in custody.

According to the prosecutor’s office, an investigation has commenced for transporting drugs.